Production issues and excited buyers are making it hard to get your hands on a 2021 Bronco, especially if you’re not willing to pay a huge markup. The chaos on the dealer front hasn’t stopped Ford with updates for the Bronco, as its released two new colors for the Bronco for 2022.

The first color made its public debut at the Woodward Dream Cruise. Ford is calling it Eruption Green Metallic. Ford says this color is a nod back to Mallard Green, a color option that was available on the first-gen Bronco.



Automotive enthusiasts, and especially Bronco fans, are passionate about colors and will be excited about Eruption Green,” said Barb Whalen, Ford color and materials manager. “Paint has a wonderful way of evolving because of technology. Eruption Green is a contemporary color, but there’s a connection with Bronco heritage. It’s evergreen-inspired, with yellow highlights that really tie it into nature.

The second new color for 2022 is Hot Pepper Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat. A mouthful for what amounts to be red. Ford didn’t show this color at Woodward. Along with the new color debuts, three colors are leaving the Bronco lineup at the end of 2021: Antimatter Blue, Lightning Blue Metallic, and Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat. Ordering opens up for Eruption Green and Hot Pepper Metallic Tinted Clearcoat later this year.

