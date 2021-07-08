Ford Bronco And Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Markups Have Arrived At Dealerships

Image : Ford/Stellantis

The Ram TRX, Toyota Supra, Ford Bronco Sport, and the Dodge Challenger Hellcat and Demon have all been marked up by dealers. With a new crop of hotly anticipated cars making their way to dealer lots, I decided to take a look at how they’re being priced.



Advertisement

Checking the Bronco first, a search of the usual car-buying sites like Cargurus, Autotrader, and Cars.com found 34 Broncos within 100 miles of me. All were near MSRP save for three in the mid to high $70s, the highest of which was at Perry Ford Lincoln who had a two-door Bronco First Edition listed at $79,115. Conveniently, the window sticker isn’t available when you go to look at it on the dealer’s site. But building a similar Bronco at Ford, I arrived at an MSRP of $59,650. So that’s nearly a $2ok markup.



Widening the Bronco search nationwide, I found over 700 listed for sale. Eleven were listed in the $70’s. Two were listed in the low $80’s, the highest being a Bronco Wildtrak four-door listed for $83,755 at Henderson Ford in Webster, New York.



2021 Bronco Wildtrak At Andy Mohr Ford Image : Andy Mohr Ford

Andy Mohr Ford in Plainfield, Indiana has both a Bronco Wildtrak and a Bronco Badlands listed for the same price of $99,998. Two other Broncos are listed for exactly $100,000 at the same dealership, Borgman Ford Mazda in Grandville, Michigan.



All this gets better though—a dealership in Peoria, Illinois called Green Ford has a Bronco listed at $199,999. Thinking that this could be a mistake, I reached out to the dealer to confirm that the price was correct. A couple of minutes later I received an email that answered nothing and everything at the same time:



“Hello Lawrence, The listed price for the 2021 Ford Bronco is $52565, but your final price will be calculated at the time of purchase. We can discuss a detailed price quote during an appointment at our dealership….”

No shit the price will be calculated at purchase. That’s how these things usually work.



Advertisement

The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 isn’t much better. I found over 200 currently for sale nationally. A handful sit in the mid to high $90s, including this one at Autonation Chrysler Jeep Broadway in Littleton, Colorado. They’re asking $93,615. The highest listing in the country is at Santa Monica Chrysler Jeep Dodge. They have two Wrangler Rubicon 392s for sale. One they’re asking $98,860 for. The other? Try a cuss-the-sales-manager-out price of $147,590. Both may have sold though as they’re no longer on the dealer website. That leaves the next priciest Wrangler Rubicon 392 at KarMart Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Burlington, Washington. They want $111,845 for it.



Despite what many people may say or think, none of this is ok. But as long as there are those out there who are paying these prices, this will continue.

