Lighting up your screen with its Forest Green Metallic hue is a rarity. This 1993 Toyota Deluxe Pickup has all of 94 miles, 80 of which from its first owner. This perfectly preserved truck is ready for a new home. Be careful, just staring at it can put a damper on the rest of your day.



Advertisement

Old Toyota pickups get used so much and so hard that seeing one all beat up, rusted out and with the better half of a million miles is common. These trucks work so hard that they’re famous for their longevity.

That’s why seeing this one that’s soon to roll across Mecum’s auction block is so mind-boggling.

No, calling this perfect really isn’t enough. I’ve put far more miles on new cars simply by driving them home from the dealership.

G/O Media may get a commission 15% Off Vicseed Car Phone Suction Mount It can hold a tire, for Pete's sake

This super strong suction mount can keep so much more than your phone exactly where you want it. But we recommend using it for your phone. Obviously. Buy for $21 at Amazon

This truck is a fifth-generation of the Toyota Pickup. As you’ve already noticed, it comes from the time when some automakers had really unimaginative names for vehicles in some markets. This truck had the bland Pickup name here in America, but elsewhere it was known as the Hilux.

Advertisement

As I’ve said before, these things are known for taking tons of abuse. Top Gear famously tried destroying one. WhistlinDiesel took one to its death, putting it through way worse than what Top Gear did. They also see use as technical trucks for militias. Other people may know what these trucks are from their appearances in Back to the Future.



This one has lived a far easier life than most of those aforementioned trucks.

Advertisement

The Mecum ad doesn’t give any story, but this isn’t the truck’s first time on the auction block.

It was for sale earlier this year on eBay. The story goes that the original owner drove it all of 80 miles before stuffing it into a barn for unknown reasons. Someone bought it, added four miles, then sold it on eBay for $45,100. Mecum doesn’t say how many others it was passed to since, but it gained 10 more miles. It’s original, too, save for the tires, fuel tank, fuel pump and missing spare tire.

Advertisement

Take a look in that bed. Have you seen a bed this flawless outside of a dealership?

Advertisement

Weirdly, the eBay auction notes a couple of small dents to the bed rails, but the Mecum listing does not.

The interior is a similar story, where the door cards aren’t worn from the use of a daily driver and where the gauge cluster is crystal clear.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Under the hood resides a 2.4-liter 22R-E inline-four making 113 horsepower and 142 lb-ft torque. That goes into a five-speed manual and four-wheel-drive.

I’d love to give you a look at that engine, but no picture is provided.

Advertisement

These trucks are the last generation of the Pickup to be sold in the United States. It was replaced by the Toyota Tacoma in 1995.

With the previous sale price being $45,100 I have no doubt that this thing will get expensive. It rolls across the block in Mecum’s Kissimmee 2022 event taking place January 6 through 16.

Advertisement



