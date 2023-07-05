You Can Buy Koenigsegg’s One And Only Race Car

Swedish automaker Koenigsegg has made a name for itself building bonkers bedroom poster cars. Since launching the CC8S in 2002, the company has had a string of insanely-engineered super cars capable of blistering speeds and packing in eye-watering performance figures. But one place these cars never proved themselves was on the racetrack. T hat wasn’t always the company’s plan.



Back in the mid-2000s , following the launch of the Koenigsegg’s second car, the company began entertaining the idea of going racing. At the time, the firm had its eyes on GT racing, which was dominated by teams from the likes of Ferrari, Aston Martin, and Corvette.

The resulting creation was the 2007 CCGT GT1 Competition Coupé, which remains the only race car that the Swedish company ever built. And now, it’s up for sale, according to Robb Report.

Developed to race in the GT1 class, the car is powered by a five-liter V8 that produces up to 600 hp. The eagle-eyed among you might notice that this is actually ever so slightly lower than the 606 hp that the road car produced, but this is so the racer was in line with regulations.

Other changes over the road car included double wishbone suspension, gas-hydraulic shock absorbers, and a set of carbon-disc brakes. The car is also finished in this clean white livery, and comes with a massive race-ready wing at the rear. It’s a formidable-looking machine.

However, despite being developed to go racing, the car hasn’t actually turned its wheels in anger just yet. Before the car could make its debut, the regulations governing the GT1 class were modified and it no longer met the required standards. As such, Koenigsegg killed its racing ambitions and the CCGT went to one of its biggest shareholders instead.

Now, it resides in a “temperature-controlled, dark, and dry storage” facility to remain in tip-top condition, instead of the back of some low-loader being transported to various race tracks around the world.

So if you’re a millionaire, now is your chance to buy this car and let it live the life it was born for. The CCGT is heading to auction next week at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK. There, it is expected to sell for between $3.8 million and $5 million.

Once in the hands of its new owners, the car still won’t be eligible to run in professional GT racing. However, Robb Report explains that it is fully certified to run in certain historic racing series. In fact, Masters Historic Racing has approved the car to run in its Endurance Legends Series. So, rich people, you know what to do.