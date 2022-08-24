The Koenigsegg CC850 is a supercar that is more or less a restomod of the first Koenigsegg, and by virtue of being a Koenigsegg, extremely cool — or at least Koenigsegg thinks so. Customers seem to agree, as Koenigsegg said Wednesday that they’ve sold all 50 examples of the CC850 that it is going to make. Not a problem, Koenigsegg said, it’ll just make 20 more.

This comes after the car was unveiled in Monterey last week. Presumably, Koenigsegg then spent the weekend there selling every last one of them, because Monterey is a gathering of a lot of rich people, or “high net-worth individuals,” if you want to be polite. Koenigsegg said Wednesday that it was simply too successful in selling it.

It quickly became evident that the planned number of 50 cars was too limited, as this meant that not even the most loyal of Koenigsegg owners could all get their desired share of CC850s, while hopeful new owners would also not be able to obtain one. Given this, we asked several long-term clients who were early on signing up for the CC850 for their view on a limited raise in numbers to better meet the appetite. Their responses were positive. Now, the total number of CC850s will be 50 plus a further 20. 50 to celebrate Christian’s birthday, and 20 to celebrate 20 years of production.

Christian von Koenigsegg also said that he signed off:

“The response to the CC850 is overwhelming. Producing an additional 20 on top of the planned 50 CC850s is still not even close to demand, but it gives us the chance to consider the brand loyalists to a larger degree, while also welcoming a small portion of new owners,” says Christian von Koenigsegg.

If you are not in that first group of 50 CC850 owners, then clearly you are a loser, at least to Koenigsegg, as how humiliating would it be to be in the group of 20. Even more humiliating is to be in the group of people that Christian von Koenigsegg tells us definitely exists — those who offered Koenigsegg several million dollars for a car and were promptly denied and told that they will be not be getting a CC850, better luck next time.

All of this also explains the lingering mystery as to why Koenigsegg has so far ignored my offer of a CC850 in exchange for a crisp clean $20 bill.