The Worst-Selling Cars In The U.S. In 2023 So Far

So far this year, Ford has sold more than half a million F-Series pickup trucks. The Chevrolet Silverado isn’t even close , with a little more than a quarter-million trucks sold this year . Heck, even if you combine Tesla Model 3 and Model Y sales, those two still don’t beat the F-Series.



Advertisement

But that’s not exactly interesting news. Yeah, it’s possible that Ford will sell more than a million F-Series trucks this year, but the best-selling vehicle in the U.S. has been the F-Series for so many years now that no one really cares to read about it anymore . It may be newsworthy, but it’s boring news .

What’s more interesting, though, is taking a look at the cars no one wants to buy. We’ll ignore the leftovers that are no longer in production and focus on the ones that are still rolling off the line at the factory. So, which ones made the list? Let’s take a look.