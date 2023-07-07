The Worst-Selling Cars In The U.S. In 2023 So Far

The Worst-Selling Cars In The U.S. In 2023 So Far

Not every vehicle can be as big of a sales success as the Ford F-150.

By
Collin Woodard
BMW XM
Photo: BMW

So far this year, Ford has sold more than half a million F-Series pickup trucks. The Chevrolet Silverado isn’t even close, with a little more than a quarter-million trucks sold this year. Heck, even if you combine Tesla Model 3 and Model Y sales, those two still don’t beat the F-Series.

But that’s not exactly interesting news. Yeah, it’s possible that Ford will sell more than a million F-Series trucks this year, but the best-selling vehicle in the U.S. has been the F-Series for so many years now that no one really cares to read about it anymore. It may be newsworthy, but it’s boring news.

What’s more interesting, though, is taking a look at the cars no one wants to buy. We’ll ignore the leftovers that are no longer in production and focus on the ones that are still rolling off the line at the factory. So, which ones made the list? Let’s take a look.

Lexus LC

Lexus LC 500
Photo: Lexus

The Lexus LC 500 is an absolutely gorgeous grand tourer, and if we had $100,000 to spend on a coupe, it’s likely the one we would pick. But apparently, we don’t know how to spend money like people who actually have a $100,000 budget because only 825 LCs have sold so far this year.

Audi Q8 E-Tron

Audi Q8 e-tron
Photo: Audi

We wouldn’t expect the Audi Q8 E-Tron to sell in huge numbers, but surely, at least 1,000 people would have liked it enough to buy, right? Wrong. It’s actually only 779.

BMW XM

BMW XM
Photo: BMW

It’s a ridiculously expensive SUV that intentionally rejects the rules of design. So we’re not exactly surprised that BMW has only sold 761 XMs through the first half of this year.

Genesis G90

Genesis G90
Photo: Genesis

The Genesis G90 looks great, and it’s a huge step up from the Hyundai Equus. But it’s not an S-Class or a 7 Series, so it makes sense that only 703 have been sold.

Audi Q8 Sportback E-Tron

Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron
Photo: Audi

We’re sure the Audi Q8 Sportback E-Tron drives well, but it hasn’t exactly caught on here in the U.S. Only 340 people have wanted it enough to buy one this year.

Fiat 500X

Fiat 500X
Photo: Fiat 500X

Did you even know the Fiat 500X was still around? Or remember that the Fiat 500X ever existed? And yet, somehow, 277 people bought one in 2023.

Nissan GT-R

Nissan GT-R Nismo
Photo: Nissan

The Nissan GT-R took a little production nap during COVID and, surprisingly, came back. Maybe it should have stayed dead, though, because so far only 217 have sold since the beginning of the year.

Audi R8

Audi R8
Photo: Audi

The Audi R8 is at the end of its life and will not return after 2023, but for now, Audi is still building a few of them. It has sold 186 so far, which is actually more than the 159 it sold at this point last year.

Toyota Grand Highlander

Toyota Grand Highlander
Photo: Toyota

This one isn’t really the Grand Highlander’s fault. By the end of the year, we’re sure it won’t be on a list like this. But since it has only recently gone on sale, Toyota has only sold 159 of them.

Alfa Romeo Tonale

Alfa Romeo Tonale
Photo: Alfa Romeo

The Alfa Romeo Tonale’s launch in the U.S. hasn’t exactly gone smoothly, and the sales figures reflect that. So far, only 118 people have paid money for the fancy Dodge Hornet.

Hyundai Nexo

Hyundai Nexo
Photo: Hyundai

As it turns out, it’s hard to sell a hydrogen-powered car in the U.S. without much hydrogen infrastructure. But Hyundai still makes the Nexo for the 105 people who wanted one for whatever reason.

Mazda MX-30

Mazda MX-30
Photo: Mazda

We’re big fans of any automaker that managed to make a business case for selling a car with a rotary engine, but the Mazda MX-30 isn’t exactly what you picture when you think “rotary engine.” And without the rotary range extender, the battery just isn’t big enough for the U.S. market. So far, Mazda has sold a grand total of 66 in 2023.

GMC Hummer

GMC Hummer EV
Photo: GMC

Apparently, 65 people have handed GMC their hard-earned money in exchange for the keys to a Hummer EV this year. Why they did that, we don’t understand, but they did it.

