The $8,878,800 (plus tax!) list price of the Bugatti Centodieci really makes you think. The fact that there’s a market for such a preposterous toy is a pretty clear indicator that some people are too rich. Then again–why would you park among peasants in one of these when I could hook you up with an F-16 jet for less?



A similar jet to the one that's being advertised.

But actually–I was trawling Facebook thinking about Bugattis mere moments ago when I saw this listing for a 1980 F-16 jet for sale in Palm Beach, Florida with an asking price of $8,500,000. (Call Russ if you want it, but I bet he knows what he’s got.)



“One is from the future and looks like it’s from the ’80s,” my colleague Raphael Orlove observed. And “the other is from the ’80s and looks like the future.” Indeed, the Centodieci is an homage to the Bugatti EB110, borrowing some of its design elements and ostensibly supposed to be just as epic.



The airplane ad is hilariously vague, but I guess you’d have to know what you’re looking at to be in the market for a fighter jet anyway. As to whether or not it’s a good deal, well, the U.S. government is apparently trying to get $1,670,000,000 from the Bulgarian government for eight F-16s, so $208,750,000 apiece. Yeah, I’m going to go ahead and guess that that one in Flordia needs a little more than an A/C recharge.

Be that as it may, it’d still be a more baller accessory sitting in your garage than a nearly-nine million dollar Bugatti. As long as you have a really big garage. Or, like, a theme restaurant to park it in.





Jokes aside, the Centodieci’s spec claims are as outrageous as is asking price. The 16-cylinder engine supposedly makes 1,600 horsepower. 1,600 horsepower. Bugatti promises all that energy translates to a 0 to 124 mph sprint in 6.1 seconds. Top speed’s posted at 236 mph, and the only thing keeping it that low is an electronic limiter.



An F-16, well, it’s considerably faster but it’s not as user-friendly.

Hat tip to Leo!