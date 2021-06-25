Photo : Porsche

There’s something very satisfying about certain base model cars. A base model can be something uncomplicated and unfussy, or it can be a blank canvas for drivers who know what they want from the aftermarket. It also feels very good to pay less by removing things you don’t want, and taking only what you need.



This prompts the question: Which car is best as its base model?

I’m using a Porsche 911 Carrera to illustrate my point because the idea of a base model Porsche is a little wild. It makes me wonder if there’s any such thing as too little Porsche. A 911 GT3 would rock, but the humble Carrera is a lot of car. The two models aren’t so much opposite ends of a spectrum. They’re better described as more or less of a good thing, which we can measure in degrees.

I really think any amount of a good thing is, well, a good thing. That’s why I love base models. If you’re a fan of a certain car, you’d likely appreciate that car in all of its guises, and might even appreciate the ability to add to that machine as you see fit. With the benefit of doing so at your own pace.

Maybe you don’t like a certain car’s upscale wheels, or don’t want to live tethered to a certain infotainment system. It’s possible you’re crazy about car audio and would prefer to dial in your own system. Whatever your preferences are, sometimes a base model can help you get there easier than if you had gone with the model a carmaker wants you to pay a lot of money for because it comes with all the fixins’. Or maybe you’re just the kind of rational person who doesn’t trust automatic windows to last for the life of your car.

So, your reply doesn’t have to be tied to a specific segment, or even a certain time period. A modern base model car will certainly not feel like a base model from twenty years ago, but I still have a soft spot for base model Neons and S-10 pickups, for the econoboxes that made due with what they got. What about you? Which car’s base model do you think is best?