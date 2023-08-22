The Cult of Cars, Racing and Everything That Moves You.
QOTD

What's The Worst '90s Performance Car?

For once, the answer might not actually be the Miata.

By
Collin Woodard
Comments (11)
1995 Pontiac Sunfire
Screenshot: YouTube/Motoring TV

These days, performance cars and even regular cars from the 1990s are seeing a huge surge in popularity. Maybe you couldn’t afford a Chevrolet Corvette back in 1997 due to your allowance only being $20 a month, but now that they can be found for less than $20,000, odds are, it’s much more likely that you can afford the C5 of your dreams. Although, if I’m being honest, the C5 of your dreams should be a Z06, which is technically a car from the 2000s.

But just because automakers were doing some wild, fun stuff in the ‘90s doesn’t mean they were all winners. And I say that as someone who has a soft spot for a lot of ‘90s cars that were objectively bad at the time. Should you have bought a third-generation Ford Taurus? Probably not. But do I still appreciate the design risks that Ford took at the time? Hell yeah, I do. And then they stuffed a V8 in the third-gen SHO. How can I get mad at Ford about that even if it was auto-only?

But that doesn’t mean I don’t have a least-favorite performance car from the ‘90s. Although I’m being a bit generous with the term “performance.” As the above image suggests, there’s always been an extra bit of hate in my heart for the Pontiac Sunfire. Have I ever driven a ‘90s Sunfire? No, I have not. But what’s much more important here is that back in the day, my younger brother loved the Sunfire, which meant I hated it.

That stupid dumb idiot had the audacity to develop his own opinions instead of just adopting mine even though I was the oldest, and it’s a grudge I’ve held against the Sunfire, especially the coupe, ever since. Maybe I’m being too hard on a car that was introduced with an optional 150-hp engine at the same time the Honda Civic Si only made 125 hp. But come on, Cameron. Really? A Sunfire?