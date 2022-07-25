We’re all car people, and that means our tastes in cars can reach far and wide – sometimes beyond what most people would see as a desirable car. That’s where the inspiration for this question of the day comes from. We want to know what your favorite mundane car is.

Let’s face it, for most of us supercars are Unobtanium, and that can lead to a lot of disinterest in them. I know I feel that way sometimes. Yeah a Ferrari is cool, but I’ll never own one, and that takes some of the fun out of it. I don’t think I’m alone on this.

So, what boring car really gets your goat? It can be anything. For me, the answer is pretty obvious. It’s the second generation Dodge Ram for very important reasons that I have gone into at some considerable length. They may be pretty much everywhere, and on the surface there is nothing particularly cool or interesting about them, but I love them nonetheless.

Your answer doesn’t have to be something that showed up in a movie or something iconic in its own way. It can be anything – as long as it has four wheels.

A lot of boring cars have their own unique charm to them, so if you feel so inclined, we’d love to know why your favorite mundane car is your favorite mundane car.

Simply saying “2001 Toyota Corolla” is almost as boring as the car itself. Tell us why it tickles your fancy. Maybe it was your dream car when you were a child with a soft brain. Maybe your parents had one and it conjures up warm and comforting memories. I don’t know. Just don’t be boring with it. Well, the cars can be boring, I suppose.

Anyway, drop your answers down below, and then tomorrow I’ll decide if they are good or not.