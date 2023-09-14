What's The Greatest Concept Car Of All Time?

The North American International Auto Show is this week and, yet again, what was once a fairly exciting event is kinda dead this year. The press conferences wrap up in one morning, and the advanced info we have is rather dull. NAIAS is turning back into what it once and really always was; a local dealership showcase.

But for a few decades, auto shows were where designers’ fancies could take flight and automakers could show off to each other and the public at large. There have been some incredible vehicles dreamed up over the years; what’s your favorite?

I’ve always been a fan of the ’60s nuclear powered vehicles, specifically the ones dreamed up by Ford, but who can deny the charm of weird concept cars you see in real life. I distinctly remember seeing the Buick Cielo in 1999 and being so stoked for the next millennium. That’s what our future was going to look like, all curves and open air. Sure, most of these sleek, futuristic designs would likely never see the light of day, but made us dream far into the future. And then, at Pebble Beach this year, I saw a masterfully restored Chrysler Turbine Car. What a great (bad) idea and how beautifully executed!

So instead of mild refreshes, new shades of leather interiors other minor tweaks to already monstrously popular vehicles, I want to relive some of the big swings of automotive design and development with you, dear readers. So drop them below. They don’t have to come from a specific auto show or anything like that. Just the one that speaks to you the most.