Yellow is one of the best car colors out there, second only to purple in its beauty. This is established, known fact, beyond reconsideration or debate. But with so many very good cars having been released in this very good color, we have to wonder: What’s the best?

A car can be the best yellow car for whatever reason you want. Maybe it’s the fastest or the best-handling. M aybe it simply came in a better shade of yellow than all others. As long as you can justify your pick, that’s all that’s required. So, with that in mind, what’s the best yellow car?

2012 Lexus LFA Whitest White Dyno Run 1 @ SP Engineering

I have to choose the Lexus LFA, for simple virtue of look at it. If you need more evidence, perhaps listen to it will suffice. Go on, click the YouTube embed up there. I know that particular car is white, but I promise the yellow ones sound just as good.

If sound isn’t enough, think about the engine in this car: A V10 codeveloped by Toyota and Yamaha, that revved to nearly 10,000 RPM. It didn’t even make peak horsepower until 8,700 — these are motorcycle numbers, available on four wheels and with a Lexus badge. And, of course, in yellow.

For my money, the LFA is the best yellow car ever built. But your money might disagree and that’s perfect. T hat’s what we’re here to discuss. Give me your picks for the best yellow car of all time down below in the comments, and I’ll collect them later this week for your perusal. Just know that, if I don’t see Keisuke Takahashi’s RE Amemiya FS RX-7 down there, I will be very cross with you.