Eventually we’re all going to end up driving EVs. But that’s still a long time off for many of us. For now, automakers are on a slow rollout of EVs before getting rid of gas powered models entirely in the 2030s. As of March 2023, there are currently 40 different battery electric vehicles available for sale from various automakers. But not all of us are showing up to dealers to buy them.

For me it’s all about range. I used to be what’s known as a super commuter. In different parts of the country, that could have a slightly different meaning, but here in Southern California, a super commuter is essentially a person with an extremely long work commute. Technically, it’s 90 minutes or more, but I measured it in miles. Just a few years ago I was commuting over 180 miles a day to work. And I wasn’t alone.

Advertisement

Rising housing costs have pushed people inland, so it’s not uncommon to hear someone driving 50+ miles a day. Those kinds of distances won’t work for EVs, especially if you're in heavy traffic or warmer climates that require you to crank the air conditioning . But in general I just drive too much for an EV to work for me. My car is five years old and has nearly 160,000 miles on it. While some of you may roll your eyes at someone saying they need over 400 miles of range to be comfortable driving an EV, remember that EVs hardly ever come close to their EPA estimates. And you want a vehicle that you can use for more than just commuting.



So now we go to you, the reader. What’s keeping you from buying an EV? The fact that they’re expensive and hard to find in some areas doesn’t help things. But there’s gotta be more to it than that. Let us know in the comments.

