We all remember the iconic cars from the world of TV and movies. Kit from ‘Knight Rider’, the Ferrari 250 Spyder from Ferris Bueller and the red Audi Quattro from Ashes to Ashes (Editor’s note: No one who isn’t British knows what Ashes to Ashes is.). But not every car immortalized on tape has been as good as these; some have been pretty awful.



So today, we want to uncover the shows that feature some truly atrocious cars, the kinds of vehicles that don’t deserve to be remembered by future generations in this way. To do this, we’re asking you for suggestions for the TV shows that star the worst cars.

An easy target might be Breaking Bad’s Pontiac Aztek, a car that I’d never seen before in my life prior to getting hooked on the show, at which point I decided that the Aztek was one of the only cars that looks better when you flip it upside down.

But what other shows out there have picked a ropey motor or two to appear on screen?

I’ll always remember being shocked to learn that the Hummer H2 in ‘CSI: Miami’ was, in fact, a real car. Seeing Lieutenant Cane lean against that gaudy front end and whip his shades off in a sassy manner will forever be etched in my mind.

Then there are the countless UK-based cop shows that convinced the world that British police drove around in a slow, under-powered, under-performing fleet of Vauxhall Astra, Vectra and Omega squad cars. They do, but let’s not let that be the image we share with the world!

So, what suggestions would you add to this list? Head to the comments section and let us know your picks for the TV shows that star the worst cars. We’ll round up some of the top suggestions in a slideshow tomorrow afternoon.