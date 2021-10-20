When it comes to performance, looks don’t count for anything. If you show a picture of a Ferrari Mondial to anyone with less than a passing interest in cars, they might assume it was a speed machine. Alas, it was not, and despite its 3.0-liter V8 motor, managed 0-60 in 9.3 seconds. Yawn.



But what cars lie at the other end of the spectrum? W hat cars hide their insane performance under subdued body panels? That’s what we want to uncover today: W hat are the fastest cars that look slow?

It could be a surprisingly speedy van, such as the Ford Supervan, or a souped-up family car, like this Espace that the Renault F1 team had a hand in tweaking. Either way, both these vehicles pack impressive performance into their unassuming bodywork.

While the realm of the supercar or hypercar is often home to excessive styling, active aerodynamics and designs that scream “performance, ” one car that I never thought looked like it should go as fast as it did was the Bugatti Veyron.

Sure, the French hypercar packed in 1,000hp and hit 253mph, but the styling didn’t shout “speed” to me. It’s soft lines and luxurious interior seem a million miles from the aggressive look of cars like the McLaren F1 or Ferrari Enzo, which look almost as fast as they go!

So that’s what we’re after today, a car that manages to hide its performance underneath its unassuming stylings. It can be a limited-edition offering, or just an off-the-shelf machine that goes a lot faster than it looks, much like the Ford Supervan.

But, what other cars hide away their true potential? We want to hear what you think are the slowest looking fast cars. Take a look through the record books, and see which names you’re surprised to see there. Then, let us know what cars you think fit the bill.