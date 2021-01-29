What’s The Most Overrated Driving Song?

Cars and music will forever be connected in American pop culture. For many of us, having the right tunes is crucial for our motoring experience. There are songs that are great for driving, but some are a bit overhyped. Which tune is the most overrated driving song?
The other day I was cruising home from running an errand and the classic “Radar Love” came on the radio. Now in my younger days, I would have cranked up the volume and maybe let the revs wind up a bit more before changing gears. Perhaps I’m just getting a bit saltier in my old age, but in listening to the lyrics this time I’m not sure this one has aged all that well.
If you are not familiar with this 1973 track from Golden Earring here you go.
The song starts out pretty good if you are in a motoring mood -
I’ve been drivin’ all night, my hands wet on the wheel
And there’s a voice in my head that drives my heel
It’s my baby callin’, sayin’ I need you here
And it’s a half past four and I’m shiftin’ gear
But then it gets kinda weird….
When she is lonely and the longing gets too much
She sends a cable coming in from above
Don’t need no phone at all
We’ve got a thing that’s called radar love
We’ve got a wave in the air
Radar love
The radio’s playin’ some forgotten song
Brenda Lee’s “Coming On Strong”
The road has got me hypnotized
And I’m speedin’ into a nude sunrise
When I get lonely and I’m sure I’ve had enough
She sends her comfort coming in from above
We don’t need no letter at all
We’ve got a thing that’s called radar love
We’ve got a line in the sky
No more speed, I’m almost there
Gotta keep cool now, gotta take care
Last car to pass, here I go
And the line of cars go down real slow-woah
And the radio played that forgotten song
Brenda Lee’s “Coming On Strong”
And the newsman sang his same song
Oh, one more radar lover gone
When I get lonely and I’m sure I’ve had enough
She sends her comfort coming in from above
We don’t need no letter at all
We’ve got a thing that’s called radar love
We’ve got a line in the sky
We’ve got a thing that’s called radar love
We’ve got a thing that’s called
Radar love
I won’t get into the nitpicky detail on the lyrics because there are a lot of great songs that when you actually pay attention to what is being said don’t make a lot of sense. And a driving song is more about a “vibe.”
While I have a CD labeled “Driving Mix” buried somewhere in an overstuffed CaseLogic binder that almost definitely has Radar Love as the first track, I’m going to say that this song is no longer Top 10. I will maintain that the late Chris Cornell had some excellent driving songs.
Which song do you think is the most overrated driving tune?
