What’s The Most Overrated Driving Song?

Image : Vanishing Point (Cupid Productions)



Cars and music will forever be connected in American pop culture. For many of us, having the right tunes is crucial for our motoring experience. There are songs that are great for driving, but some are a bit overhyped. Which tune is the most overrated driving song?



The other day I was cruising home from running an errand and the classic “Radar Love” came on the radio. Now in my younger days, I would have cranked up the volume and maybe let the revs wind up a bit more before changing gears. Perhaps I’m just getting a bit saltier in my old age, but in listening to the lyrics this time I’m not sure this one has aged all that well.

If you are not familiar with this 1973 track from Golden Earring here you go.

The song starts out pretty good if you are in a motoring mood -

I’ve been drivin’ all night, my hands wet on the wheel And there’s a voice in my head that drives my heel It’s my baby callin’, sayin’ I need you here And it’s a half past four and I’m shiftin’ gear

But then it gets kinda weird….

When she is lonely and the longing gets too much She sends a cable coming in from above Don’t need no phone at all We’ve got a thing that’s called radar love We’ve got a wave in the air Radar love The radio’s playin’ some forgotten song Brenda Lee’s “Coming On Strong” The road has got me hypnotized And I’m speedin’ into a nude sunrise When I get lonely and I’m sure I’ve had enough She sends her comfort coming in from above We don’t need no letter at all We’ve got a thing that’s called radar love We’ve got a line in the sky No more speed, I’m almost there Gotta keep cool now, gotta take care Last car to pass, here I go And the line of cars go down real slow-woah And the radio played that forgotten song Brenda Lee’s “Coming On Strong” And the newsman sang his same song Oh, one more radar lover gone When I get lonely and I’m sure I’ve had enough She sends her comfort coming in from above We don’t need no letter at all We’ve got a thing that’s called radar love We’ve got a line in the sky We’ve got a thing that’s called radar love We’ve got a thing that’s called Radar love

I won’t get into the nitpicky detail on the lyrics because there are a lot of great songs that when you actually pay attention to what is being said don’t make a lot of sense. And a driving song is more about a “vibe.”



While I have a CD labeled “Driving Mix” buried somewhere in an overstuffed CaseLogic binder that almost definitely has Radar Love as the first track, I’m going to say that this song is no longer Top 10. I will maintain that the late Chris Cornell had some excellent driving songs.



Which song do you think is the most overrated driving tune?