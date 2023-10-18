Obsessed With The Culture Of Cars
We may earn a commission from links on this page
QOTD

What’s the Most Disappointing Car You Ever Bought?

You signed a loan and took an awkward photo at the dealer, but it wasn't long before regret set in.

By
José Rodríguez Jr.
Comments (8)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled What’s the Most Disappointing Car You Ever Bought?
Photo: Brandon Bell (Getty Images)

Buying a car is supposed to be exciting. But sometimes, it can be quite a let down and ends with the creeping sense that we’ve made a mistake. What’s the most disappointing car that you’ve ever bought?

Watch
I Need A Delightful Daily Driver | What Car Should You Buy?
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Matthew Gray Gubler And His Toyota 4Runner | My First Car
Monday 3:43PM
The 2024 Acura Integra Type S Transmission Will Make A Believer Out Of You
Thursday 12:39PM

Both new and used cars are acceptable — as long as you bought a car and were soon met with that sinking feeling in your gut.

Advertisement

As a millenial who had his first full time job well into the Great Recession, my car buying experiences don’t involve a dealership or even a used lot. I’ve gotten by on used cars from Craigslist or forums, and, of course, used motorcycles.

Advertisement

But even I have not been immune to buyer’s remorse. Right before I bought the Volkswagen Jetta TDI (mk.IV) that saw me through college, I stumbled across a 1986 Jeep Comanche. It was worse for the wear but I paid a measly $1,100. This was just after the aughts so used cars were cheap. Even so, the drive home was a wake up call: the brakes were shot; the gears were stubborn; the dash didn’t light, nor mark my speed.

Advertisement

I was in over my head, and I only realized it after I bought the Jeep. I sold it the next day for what I paid. I was sad that I wouldn’t have that pristine Comanche I always dreamed of, but, boy, was I glad to see it go. What about you? What was the most disappointing new or used car you ever bought?