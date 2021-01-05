Photo : Craigslist

The seller of today’s Nice Price or No Dice Comanche says it was converted to 4WD from its original 4X2 base. Let’s see if this midi-pickup’s price is low enough to get you to convert in its favor.

Advertisement

I’m going to go out on a limb here and say that there was something about yesterday’s 1979 Ferrari 400 GT that just didn’t sit right with me. I don’t know if it was the angle of its dangle, with the rear appearing to sit much squatter than the front, or perhaps the somewhat tired shape of its interior and engine bay. I guess what got my mental monkeys wrenched was that the Ferrari’s ad had been up on Craigslist for more than three weeks with seemingly no nibbles at its $59,500 asking.

Whatever was going on, quite of few of you must have felt the same way and as a result dunned the car with an overwhelming 70 percent No Dice loss.

Advertisement

Now, unless you’ve got buckets of cash just lying around, a Ferrari isn’t a car that you’d go modifying just willy- nilly. On the other hand, an old Jeep pickup truck could potentially be a ripe candidate for reimaginations, updates and upgrades.

Photo : Craigslist

Apparently, that’s exactly the story behind this white on blue on Pokemon 1987 Jeep Comanche 4X4. (Note, the ad has been pulled, but we can still have our fun as we kept a copy.)

We should first note that the Comanche is an odd duck among midsize pickup trucks. When this truck was new, the general rule of thumb was that pickup trucks came first and were then followed by SUVs built on the pickup ch assis . The Comanche did this in reverse, following the XJ Cherokee to market and using much of that truck’s body and driveline.

Advertisement

Photo : Craigslist

That’s not the only oddball thing about the Comanche either. Because it was based on the XJ Cherokee, the Comanche had to start with a unibody chassis instead of a full ladder frame. Unlike many car-based pickups that wedded cab and bed, the Comanche had a separate bed that rode on an extended box-section frame fully attached to the unibody cab in front. That allowed for multiple bed lengths or the removal of the bed entirely.

Advertisement

This ’87 Comanche sports the shorter six-foot bed and factory SPORT TRUCK side stripes down each flank. That, and the 4-liter in-line six are about the only things from the Jeep factory left on this truck.

According to the ad, the truck started life as a 4X2. It’s even noted as such on the included owner’s manual. The seller says, however, that the only thing left from that 4X2 driveline is the engine.

Advertisement

Photo : Craigslist

The rest has been given the heave-ho to make way for a bunch of Cherokee 4X4 parts. These include an NV3550 five-speed manual, New Process 242 transfer case and a Dana 30 front axle. Along with the added traction, the truck has gained a steering system upgrade, a modest lift and a Warn winch mounted in the bullbar at the front.

Advertisement

All of this work is claimed to have been undertaken a full 30,000 miles ago. The truck now has a claimed 170,000 miles under its slightly higher belt and is said to be presently employed as a daily driver.

Photo : Craigslist

Advertisement

There are other mods here as well. The bed is accented by a diamond plate lockbox, and the back bumper has been replaced with a heavier- duty steel unit. The wheels are the stock steelies, but those wear fat Cooper AT3s.

Perhaps most startling of all the mods is the interior. That features a bench seat, a carpet-free floor, and oddly enough, a Pokémon headliner. Yep, catch them all folks. Aside from the wildly distracting headliner, it all seems a tidy, if objectively austere , place to get your driving done.

Advertisement

Photo : Craigslist

It should be noted that the engine in this truck is the Renix 4- liter. That was the short-lived edition of AMC’s straight-six with a fuel injection designed by Renix Electronique S.A., a joint venture of Renault and automotive parts supplier Bendix. As fitted, the Jeep 4- liter made 173 horsepower and 220 lb-ft of torque. It’s also an odd duck since it doesn’t use the standard OBD protocol for ECU access.

Advertisement

This one looks to functioning properly and has been converted to an open cooling system with all new parts. Along with that comes a bunch of spares including Dirtbound rock sliders to keep your rockers from getting rock and rolled. The truck’s title is clean, and the asking price is $6,000.

Photo : Craigslist

Advertisement

What’s your take on this 4-wheel-drive converted Comanche and that $6,000 price? Does that seem like a fair deal for this sort of Franken-truck? Or, does that price make this an off-road able Jeep that’s not going anywhere?

You decide!

Advertisement

Seattle, Washington, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

H/T to picoFarad for the hookup!

Help me out with NPOND. Hit me up at rob@jalopnik.com and send me a fixed-price tip. Remember to include your Kinja handle.