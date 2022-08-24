When we talk about car modifications, our minds usually jump to the fun stuff: Flash tunes, exhausts, big turbos and wide tires. But if the factory features we most appreciate focus on comfort and amenities, why shouldn’t we modify our cars the same way?

Today we’re discussing quality-of-life car mods, the things that make your car a nicer place to be. From soft suspension or an aftermarket radio to just a nice, comfortable shift knob, there are myriad ways to make your vehicle feel better. What’s your favorite?

My pick has to go to the aftermarket radio I threw in my FR-S, which brought CarPlay to my aging dashboard. Sure, the factory radio had Bluetooth, but getting navigation instructions and notifications on my screen made life so much easier — particularly on those long drives back and forth from college.

Of course, being me, I had to go a bit harder and add a bit more unnecessary effort. Rather than just leaving some white Lightning cable dangling out of a USB port, like an animal, I found a black braided cord that better matched my car’s dark interior. Then I tore apart the dash, so the wire could run over to my phone mount invisibly.

It’s the little things in car modification, the details, that can have the biggest effect on your day-to-day quality of life. Not only did I get all the CarPlay functionality, I got it without some unsightly wires messying my otherwise spartan interior.

That’s my favorite quality-of-life mod I’ve ever done, but what’s yours? Does your car proudly wear an aftermarket heated steering wheel cover, or did you swap to softer tires to tone down some road noise? Leave your best quality of life mods in the comments, and we’ll compile our favorites tomorrow.