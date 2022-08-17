So many car features nowadays focus on tech. Big screens, fancy digital dashboards, drift modes and heads-up displays and interior lighting oh my. But are those really the features that people want, the ones people care about on a day to day basis? Not according to you .

Yesterday, we asked you for the most underrated features in automotive history. Through your hundreds of answers, a common thread emerged: You just want to be comfortable. How you find that comfort, however, depends on the person. Let’s check a few methods out.