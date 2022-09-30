We’ve all seen those cars that were built decades old but look almost like they could have rolled off the factory floor last week. Not just because they’re in pristine condition, but because their design is timeless. Cars like the original Ford GT40 and the Mazda RX-7 look as good now as they did on launch day.



But sadly, not every car is afforded the same luxury. Some cars wear the hallmarks of their era with pride, and others are already starting to look older than they really are. And that’s what we want to investigate today, we want to uncover the new cars that already look old.

We’re not talking sleek restomods or re- creations here, like Hyundai’s awesome Grandeur electric sedan concept that it dreamt up earlier this year. Oh no, we want the cars that are just beginning to look a bit old-fashioned .

Advertisement

In the world of retro-inspired off-roaders, you could argue that the current generation Land Rover Defender is starting to look old-fashioned , even when you line one up alongside the new Ford Bronco or the latest Jeep Wrangler.

And what about all those cars that add black plastic trim to show off their rugged, off-road capabilities? I’ve always found that this makes any car look much older than its years. Something like the Subaru Forester with its cladding around the wheel arches and fenders makes it look more like it’s from 2002, rather than 2022.

G/O Media may get a commission 60% off Jachs NY Fall Sale 60% Off Styles starting at $29

Layer up with Jachs NY’s fall sale—60% off fall styles. Shirts start at $29, and with the promo code, you can curate a whole layered look. Get 60% off with Promo Code at Jachs NY Use the promo code FALL60 Advertisement

But what design factors do you think age a car? And, what new cars do you think are already beginning to look old? Head to the comments section below to let us know your thoughts. We’ll round up some of the top responses in a slideshow on Monday.