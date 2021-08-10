Fans of Ford v Ferrari have a reason to get excited as a special car from the film is about to roll across the auction block. This 1966 RCR Ford GT40 replica is the only GT40 stunt car from the film that is street legal and it can be yours this September.



Ford v Ferrari is an interesting Hollywood anomaly. It’s a car movie that tells a dramatized version of how Ford took on Ferrari and won. T he film is plenty exciting without spitting on the laws of physics like the Fast And The Furious franchise does. Part of why Ford v Ferrari works is its roster of gorgeous cars, including this 1966 RCR Ford GT40 replica.

In real life, Henry Ford II didn’t have a car to destroy Enzo Ferrari’s team on the track. Ford turned to Eric Broadley of Lola Cars. Broadley designed a sleek Ford-powered mid-engine race car with John Frayling, the Lola Mk6.



That car would be developed into the GT40 that won Le Mans in 1966 through 1969. The price of an original GT40 would easily drain a movie production budget, so the Ford v Ferrari team had a fleet of six GT40 replicas made.

Race Car Replicas of Fraser, Michigan, created identical replicas of the real GT40s. Of those GT40 replicas, only one has a VIN and is able to be driven on the street and it’s this one.

According to the Mecum Auctions page, this car was known as the Dan Gurney car and it was the number 3 car used in the Le Mans race scene. It was also done up as the number 88 William Wonder car for the 24 Hours Of Daytona scene. The car’s knockout looks are capped off with thick 295/50R15 tires wrapped around gold wheels.

A 5.7-liter V8 is housed under the rear glass, but Mecum provides no pictures or any information about it. That engine is bolted to a six-speed manual transmission.

It’s not said if any of the movie’s star actors got behind the wheel. Stunt cars are often used for technical driving scenes while hero cars are the ones driven by the actors. But even if Matt Damon or Christian Bale didn’t sit in it, this car is a pretty cool piece of movie history.

Even better is the fact that you can slap some license plates on it and go for a drive.



Mecum doesn’t estimate what this will sell for, but it’s most likely going to be far less than an original. This 1966 RCR Ford GT40 replica should roll across the block at the Mecum Dallas 2021 auction scheduled for September 8 through 11.