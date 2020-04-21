What Is The Most Horsepower You Can Buy For $25,000?

Photo : Wes Siler ( Jalopnik )

Gas prices are plummeting and the price of a barrel of oil is less than zero. While we’re not suggesting you buy the thirstiest car you can, now’s a good time for a fun thought exercise: If you were to spend around $25,000 on a high-HP car, what gives you the most power for your money?



Remember, the objective here is to find a lot of power for a somewhat “reasonable” transaction price. Some of these cars are the opposite of what most would consider reasonable (read: “reliable”) and will likely cost a lot to keep running. And some are being sold by sketchy retailers where “your job is your credit!”

But all of these options will give you at least 500 HP for about the cost of a base model Honda Accord. And that can be a dangerously tempting proposition.