Automotive design is an extremely hot topic with you folks, and one of the most important elements to a good-looking car is good-looking headlights. That’s what leads us to today’s question.



We want to know what you think is the best headlight design of all time. When I say headlights, the whole assembly is included in that. So, yes pop-up headlights count.

I won’t tell you what I think is the best headlight design of all time, but to me, the most influential headlight design of at least the modern era is the first generation Audi R8. That is the car that started the whole LED daytime running light trend that has continued pretty much until the present day, and that car started production all the way back in 2006.

Advertisement

There are obviously some cars that have famously, let’s say controversial, headlights (think 996 Porsche 911), but hey, if you think they’re cool, drop them in the comments. I’m not here to judge you. Well, I mean I still will. It’s just a fun extra part of my job I suppose. That goes even more so if you pick some ‘ 80s American muscle car that has four sealed beam headlights. Those are just dreadful, and I will not hear any differently.

No, I do not think the Ford RS 200 has the worst headlights of all time. Car Twitter, please leave that alone. I am begging you nicely.

G/O Media may get a commission 60% off Jachs NY Fall Sale 60% Off Styles starting at $29

Layer up with Jachs NY’s fall sale—60% off fall styles. Shirts start at $29, and with the promo code, you can curate a whole layered look. Get 60% off with Promo Code at Jachs NY Use the promo code FALL60 Advertisement

Anyway, let us know down below. What car do you feel has the best headlight design of all time? I’m positive this will start a very normal and healthy debate, and no one will become incensed by design decisions made by a car company decades ago. Surely, that would never happen, as we are a reasonable bunch.

Regardless, happy commenting!