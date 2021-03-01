What Do You Want To Know About The Volkswagen ID.4?

Photo : Jason Torchinsky

Volkswagen dropped off another car for me to check out, and it came with a full tank of sparky, swirling electrons. It’s the ID.4, the first MEB-platform VW electric car to come to America, and it represents a triumphant return to rear-motor, RWD vehicles for VW. That’s why I personally choose to believe the ID.4's name is an homage to the Type 4, even if VW doesn’t (publicly) agree.

So what do you want to know about this electro-mobile?

First impressions are good; it looks cool (I like the two-tone body/roof combo), the interior is great, and it’s roomy.

I need an explanation of this, though:

Photo : Jason Torchinsky

Pretty sure it doesn’t have one of those. Maybe VW just included the check engine light to keep longtime fans feeling at home. I should mention I’m not the first to notice this, either.

Photo : Jason Torchinsky

There’s plenty of room in the rear, though I’m very cross at the lack of any sort of front trunk. I may try and do something about that.

I took it for a little errand-drive and so far it seems to be an improvement over my current electric car, the Changli, at least in some areas. So that’s saying something.

Anyway, ask away, and I’ll see what I can do!