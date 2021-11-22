This past week, I had a chance to drive the gorgeous 2022 Genesis GV70, a vehicle I have been absolutely dying to see in person. Folks: I was not disappointed. But before I sit down to write my review and get lost waxing poetic, what do you want to know?

I’ve been a Genesis fan since I drove the G80 sedan and found it to be a gorgeous masterclass in luxury that came with a tempting price tag I could actually aspire to afford. Everything about that vehicle was sleek and comfortable, and I wanted to see how it translated into an SUV form. I was equally as impressed by the GV80, which I’ll also be reviewing soon.

But hoo boy. The GV70 was a whole different story.

The GV70 felt like a luxury sports car that you could actually fit your kids into if you needed to — but it’s also a great car dedicated to providing a luxury experience for the driver.

I don’t want to spoil it for you, but I’ll give you a little teaser: there’s a great massage option on the driver’s seat that’s designed to ease fatigue on your hips and lower back. It moves one little bit of your body at a time, and it is exceptional. The GV70 was one of the final cars I tested on a massive five-day driving spree, and those gentle adjustments felt heaven-sent. I honestly thought about sitting in the car later that night just to feel those body-altering adjustments.

The GV70 starts at a mere $42,045 — a serious steal for a luxury car. Even the highest trim only clocks in at $63,545. Again, that’s not bad for a higher-end SUV, even though I absolutely hate the fact that it’s actually a tempting proposition for my budget.

But what do you want to know about the GV70? And do you have any questions about how it compares to the GV80? I’m prepping stories on both, and I want to make sure I’m hitting all the important facts you want to know.