I do my best not to be biased, but experience has taught me that I’m really going to enjoy a drive behind the wheel of one of Genesis’ new machines. This week, I’ll be putting the GV80 through its paces, and I want to know — what else do you want to know?

I ask “what else” because we do have a first drive review up on our site, along with a comparison between the GV80 and the Bentley Bentayga V8. You’ve probably read plenty about this vehicle from other publications, too. And that’s fine, because I’m going to bring my own perspective to the table to help you clear up anything else you want to know.

If you remember our first drive from Erin Marquis, she noted how the GV80 brought the luxury from the other Genesis sedans and just increased the size. Sitting inside of it is kind of like sitting in the lobby of a swanky hotel; you’ll feel pampered and maybe even a little bit like you don’t belong, yet comfortable all the same. But it still drove like an SUV; it was Pretty Much Fine.

You can read the rest of Erin’s review to see her full thoughts — and to see if she didn’t include anything you really wanted to know. I’m here to stick luggage in the trunk and see if the cupholders are worth a damn. After all, there’s a lot to focus on when it comes to a car review, especially if you only get a short period of time with it. I want to know what lingering questions you have.

I’m also going to try to get behind the wheel of the GV70, since I’d love a chance to compare the two vehicles back-to-back. So if you have any questions about the comparison or about the GV70, you can drop ‘em in the comments, too. Just let me know.