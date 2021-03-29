What Do You Want To Know About The 2021 Aston Martin Vantage Roadster?

I got my start at Jalopnik by blogging about the production of the 2015 Bond movie, Spectre. That movie introduced a new Aston Martin concept design, dubbed the DB10, which did not go into production, but instead previewed the now-current Aston Martin Vantage. So for me, driving this car has sort of been a six-year journey.
This one comes with the wide-open grille the car was introduced with, though a more “traditional” grille face is available from the factory now, too.
Objectively, this car seems to be positioned as the obvious choice against a Porsche, with its selection of vibrant colors and Aston’s customization options that are competitively-matched to what Porsche offers.
I’m driving a 2021 Aston Martin Vantage Roadster, and the weather is lovely for it. It’s dipped in the beautiful Ceramic Blue paint job, a $1,900 option, which is matched perfectly with $5,300 all-copper tan leather interior with blue-matched stitching. An AMG-sourced 4.0-liter V8 worth 503 horsepower is tucked under the sculpted hood paired with an 8-speed automatic, with paddle shifters equipped if you use them.
According to the sticker, the suggested retail price before all the optional and customization goodies are tallied up is $147,000, but this spec comes out to a total price of $199,186 including transportation and handling. Is a car in this class worth that much money if it isn’t a Porsche? Do you find the front end really that bad? What’s one thing you would absolutely expect from this Aston Martin? Let me know!
“Do you find the front end really that bad?”
I don’t hate it. The grill is a bit (much too) big, but the rest is otherwise a bit restrained, which kind of works.