What Do You Want To Know About The 2020 Audi S4 And Q7?

Photo: Audi

Countersteer Your true stories of good and bad things that happen in cars. Prev Next View All

I’ll be straight with you: I think I already know how the 2020 Audi Q7 will drive. Obviously, I’ll withhold all those preconceived notions until I actually drive it, I just have a strong suspicion. But at the same time, I’ll also get to drive the 2020 Audi S4, which hits far closer to my personal interests. What do you want to know about both? Either one?

The last time I drove or had anything to do with an Audi S4 was the B6 generation. That was the one with the 4.2-liter, naturally aspirated V8 and a six-speed manual. It made a nice noise.

Advertisement

Now in its current B9 generation, the 2020 S4 uses a turbocharged, 3.0-liter V6 that’s mated to an eight-speed automatic Tiptronic transmission. Power comes to a claimed 349 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque . Audi’s Quattro all-wheel drive system comes as standard. Pricing for the Premium, Premium Plus and Prestige trims are $49,900, $52,400, and $58,350, respectively .

It’s a cleanly designed and handsome sedan and I’m glad it’s still around. Sedans are good.

Then we have the new Q7, with small changes to its exterior but big changes to its interior. I finally get to try out the Audi dual-screen infotainment thingy!

Advertisement

With the 55 TSFI engine option, you get the 3.0-liter, turbocharged V6 that produces 335 HP and 369 lb-ft of torque . That’s also hooked up to an eight-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission and the car comes standard with Quattro all-wheel drive. If you option it with the tow package, it has a maximum towing capacity of 7,700 pounds .

Prices for the Premium, Premium Plus, and Prestige trims are $60,800, $63,800, and $71,200, respectively .

Advertisement

Alright, that’s all the basic info from me. Ask about them!