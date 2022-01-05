New Year, New Me, that’s the saying, right? It’s a chance for everyone to claim that they’re going to eat better, exercise more and be nicer to people on the internet for the first few weeks of the new year.

But, what if we applied that phrase to our cars as well as the people around us?



In that case, you might give your car a thorough cleaning, or fix that one little nagging feature it’s had for the past few hundred miles. Or, you might give the outside some TLC with a wash from top to tail, or maybe even a shiny new paint job?

You might even go one step further and swap it in for a newer, shinier, speedier model.

But in today’s drive for the newest and best, car companies also apply the “New Year, New Me” mantra to their ranges. Every year refreshed and updated models hit the forecourt as manufacturers attempt to draw in new and repeat customers.



However, not every car is offered the annual refresh, and some cars can get left out on the lot for a bit too long. There, their designs and features, what little they do update, can begin to look tired and dated. And these are the cars we’re after today – the new vehicles on sale today that need the uglies beat out of them in 2022.

So, whether it’s an aging sedan that has been peddling the same design for years, or perhaps it’s a model like the Dodge Challenger, which has seemingly existed on this earth unchanged since time immemorial.

Whatever your choice, let us know your picks for the cars that are in desperate need of a facelift in 2022 in the comments section below. We’ll round up the top suggestions later on today.