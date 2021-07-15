Here Are The Car Companies That Have The Best Paint Colors Right Now

Here Are The Car Companies That Have The Best Paint Colors Right Now

This may very well be the golden age of factory paint

By
Lawrence Hodge
2022 Genesis G70 Launch Edition
2022 Genesis G70 Launch Edition
Image: Genesis

A car company launching a matte paint color from the factory isn’t unprecidented, but it’s still unusual. That’s what Genesis has done in creating the launch edition for the redesigned G70. In doing it, Genesis became one of the few car companies in the last few years to launch a matte paint color for a mass-produced model. But Genesis is doing a lot of good things with its color choices. They get even better when you look at their interiors. Who else is offering blue leather seats right now?

We asked readers which car companies had the best paint colors right now. These were their answers.

Mazda

Mazda

Image for article titled Here Are The Car Companies That Have The Best Paint Colors Right Now
Image: Mazda

Mazda has the best red. Period.

Mazda describes its red as Soul Red Crystal Metallic.

Suggested by: CruzeHatch

BMW With Individual

BMW With Individual

Image for article titled Here Are The Car Companies That Have The Best Paint Colors Right Now
Image: BMW

I realize these aren’t regular production colors, but you need to look at the BMW Individual configurator. It is so fun to be able to see all these different paints on a car we don’t get in the US like a 5 series wagon. Go to the link, then select a Series, Bodystyle, and Model then “Start Visualizer”.

BMW describes its Individual custom paint program as “Limitless” and that’s probably true. There are over 100 different color options available and all of them can be combined to create something even more unique.

Suggested by: Bimmerphile?

Stellantis

Stellantis

Image for article titled Here Are The Car Companies That Have The Best Paint Colors Right Now
Image: Dodge

FCA/Stellantis (whatever) - any company that lets buyers order a car in lime green, purple, orange, or red deserves props.

Dodge, Ram, and Jeep allow you to select from a wide array of colors across muscle cars, trucks, and SUVs. Packages and special edition models make these colors even more appealing.

Suggested by: Griff Shelly (Facebook) and a few others

Aston Martin's Pastels

Aston Martin’s Pastels

Image for article titled Here Are The Car Companies That Have The Best Paint Colors Right Now
Image: Aston Martin Newport Beach

These special edition one off Aston Martin models were commissioned by Aston Martin of Newport Beach, California. The dealer knows a little something about paint. It has one of the largest paint selections outside of the Aston factory. Of course they don’t come cheap though. The collection of five cars is still for sale. The Vantage coupe pictured will set you back $195,680.

Suggested by: MattR

Kia

Kia

Image for article titled Here Are The Car Companies That Have The Best Paint Colors Right Now
Image: Kia

Quietly Kia.

I know that the Germans and even Mopar do some crazy colors on specific models and trims, most of their offerings across the range are rather dull. Kia has more color around their breadboxes and actually churns them out to the dealers. They also put the colors on the vehicle selector, not just the options page.

Suggested by: FutureDoc

Counterpoint: Dealers Want The Basics

Counterpoint: Dealers Want The Basics

Image for article titled Here Are The Car Companies That Have The Best Paint Colors Right Now
Image: Buick

Counterpoint: white, grey, black, and silver have become the preference of automobile retailers, as they represent the path of least objection among potential purchasers.

Boring achromatic colors are a great way to manage inventory, but they are not necessarily what the end consumer wants.

Suggested by: Porschebago Redux, formerly Mini Mid-life Crisis

Porsche

Porsche

Image for article titled Here Are The Car Companies That Have The Best Paint Colors Right Now
Image: Porsche

First off, this blue is so sweet it will give you diabetes. Second, Porsche will paint your car any color you want for $11,500.

Porsche is well known for its customization options. That extends to paint choices too.

Suggested by: Half Man Half Bear Half Pig

The Grays

The Grays

Audi RS 7
Audi RS 7
Image: Audi

I’m partial to the resurgence of good greys from companies in the last few years. Audi’s Nardo Grey is wonderful. Ford’s Avalanche Grey is also fantastic.

Gray has seen an uptick in popularity in the last few years. Audi’s Nardo Gray is an excellent example of how gray can work on a performance car.

Suggested by: Mud and Track (Facebook)

Acura

Acura

Image for article titled Here Are The Car Companies That Have The Best Paint Colors Right Now
Image: Acura

For range in color and across models, it’s obviously BMW or Porsche. But Acura’s A-Spec Blue Pearl and the Type S’s Tigers Eye Pearl are both fantastic.

The return of the Type S to the Acura lineup brought with it an eye-catching new color. Called Tiger Eye Pearl, it’s an almost gold-like orange that’s exclusive to the Type S models. It’ll be available on the upcoming MDX Type S as well. On the TLX Type S it’s a $500 option.

 Suggested by: Darklighter

