Here Are The Car Companies That Have The Best Paint Colors Right Now

A car company launching a matte paint color from the factory isn’t unprecidented, but it’s still unusual. That’s what Genesis has done in creating the launch edition for the redesigned G70. In doing it, Genesis became one of the few car companies in the last few years to launch a matte paint color for a mass-produced model. But Genesis is doing a lot of good things with its color choices. They get even better when you look at their interiors. Who else is offering blue leather seats right now?

We asked readers which car companies had the best paint colors right now. These were their answers.