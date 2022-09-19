The car market is pretty brutal right now. Supply chain issues and the semiconductor shortage have made sure of that. In fact, the average price of a used car is more than $28,000 now. Add another 20 grand to that number if you’re looking for a new car.
With all that in mind, it brings us to today’s question: what cars are absolute steals right now? They say a rising tide lifts all boats, but which ones do you think got left behind? Now, this is going to take a little research on your part – so you gotta head on over to your favorite car listing website to really be able to tell what’s a good deal.
If you ask me, one of the best deals out there right now are big boat Cadillac DeVilles from the early- to mid-70s. Pound for pound, it’s hard to get more value from a car than that. Plus, you’ll look like a man of taste (or an Italian) if you’ve got one.
Another great contender is the not-long-for-this world Chrysler 300. Now, forget about the newest one. That’s not what we’re talking about. 300 SRT-8s from the Bush Administration are the ones to look for. Maybe it’s because I grew up with these cars being everywhere that I love them, but I don’t know – they really just tickle something in my brain. You can get a 6.1-liter HEMI V8 wrapped in a huge (and good looking) body for less than $20,000 right now. If that’s not a steal I don’t know what it is.
Anyway, those are two absolutely banging examples of the perfect cars to buy if you’re looking for a good deal. Undoubtedly, there are many many more out there. Perhaps you know something the rest of us don’t know! Share the knowledge with us, people!
We want to hear from you, so drop your suggestions down below!