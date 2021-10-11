Here at Jalopnik, we celebrate the car in all its guises. From video game vehicles to real life exotics, we love to talk about anything with wheels and a motor. But sometimes, believe it or not, cars can be bad. So with that in mind, is there a car that you’d like to erased from history?

There’s a few contenders for cars that we’d rather not remember. At the end of the ‘10s, Jason Torchinsky listed some of that decade’s worst, settling on the Elio as the car to forget. And I’m sure there aren’t many readers out there who would be sad to see this three-wheeled machine wiped from the history books.

The 2010s were just one decade though, so we’ve got more than 100 years of automotive history to pick from, there must be loads of stinkers! The Chrysler PT Cruiser is another car that’s easy to dunk on, and the Lexus SC430 is often viewed as a contender for worst car of all time, but their woefulness has been a talking point – would you really want to erase any memory of the PT Cruiser’s awful looks?

A car I think is better left forgotten is the G-Wiz, which was known as the REVAi outside the UK. This electrically-powered vehicle didn’t even qualify as a car in many countries, so was classed as a neighborhood electric vehicle in the US and ‘heavy quadricycle’ in Europe. Yes, it was a mass-market electric ‘car’, but did it’s underperformance further the battery-powered revolution? I don’t think so.

But, as you look back through the automotive history books, what other vehicles do you wish never made it onto their pages? It could be for terrible styling, awful handling or just that it’s bland and forgettable. What do you think is the car that should be erased from history?