Here at Jalopnik, we celebrate the car in all its guises. From video game vehicles to real life exotics, we love to talk about anything with wheels and a motor. But sometimes, believe it or not, cars can be bad. So with that in mind, is there a car that you’d like to erased from history?
There’s a few contenders for cars that we’d rather not remember. At the end of the ‘10s, Jason Torchinsky listed some of that decade’s worst, settling on the Elio as the car to forget. And I’m sure there aren’t many readers out there who would be sad to see this three-wheeled machine wiped from the history books.
The 2010s were just one decade though, so we’ve got more than 100 years of automotive history to pick from, there must be loads of stinkers! The Chrysler PT Cruiser is another car that’s easy to dunk on, and the Lexus SC430 is often viewed as a contender for worst car of all time, but their woefulness has been a talking point – would you really want to erase any memory of the PT Cruiser’s awful looks?
A car I think is better left forgotten is the G-Wiz, which was known as the REVAi outside the UK. This electrically-powered vehicle didn’t even qualify as a car in many countries, so was classed as a neighborhood electric vehicle in the US and ‘heavy quadricycle’ in Europe. Yes, it was a mass-market electric ‘car’, but did it’s underperformance further the battery-powered revolution? I don’t think so.
But, as you look back through the automotive history books, what other vehicles do you wish never made it onto their pages? It could be for terrible styling, awful handling or just that it’s bland and forgettable. What do you think is the car that should be erased from history?
DISCUSSION
I know this question is about what make/model of car should be removed from the history of the entire car market, but I’m going to answer which car I would like to have removed from my history. A certain 1978 MGB similar to the one pictured above. That thing was a complete basket case when we got it, the PO had two wires running directly from the battery to the fuel pump and the ignition coil and the car would run until the battery ran down.
We completely rebuilt the wiring harness and replaced a bunch of other doodads and got it running again. It didn’t even make it 3000 miles before the engine overheated and seized up. So we rebuilt it and got it on the road again and then dropped it off at a shop to get some minor work done but they left the lights on and killed the battery and tried to jump start it, but didn’t pay attention to the fact that these are set up postive earth and reversed the polarity. Despite what Star Trek might lead you to believe, reversing the polarity and rerouting auxiliary power through the secondary ODN conduits doesn’t actually fix anything, instead it lets out all the magic smoke in the electrical system.
So, we rebuilt the electrical system again. By this time I’d passed this nightmare down to my little sisters and again it seized up. We pulled the motor again but were really tired of messing with it. One day an old retiree stopped at our house looking for a project car and asked if we wanted to sell it. It was a race to see which one of us could get the title to the guy first.
This damn car ruined me for all things British. For years afterwards I couldn’t watch Monty Python skits, couldn’t wear Reeboks, or even listen to Pink Floyd. I’m over most of that now but to this day I’ll see an MG or Triumph and think how nice that will look on the side of I-10 between Hankamer and Anahuac with its hood open and steam billowing out the top and sparks falling out the bottom.