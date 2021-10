Mainstream auto dealers can come about interesting vehicles in a few ways. They can come from an owner’s personal collection. They can be trade-ins. Or they can just besomething cool the dealer picked up at an auction to drive foot traffic. One or two on a lot is something. But as one Kia dealer shows, more than a handful of exotics in your inventory is something else entirely.

Reader of the site Adam Jata sent us a tip to check out Kia of Riverdale in Riverdale, NJ and its used car inventory. For there to be a car shortage right now affecting both the new and used market, they have a pretty healthy inventory of over 120 used cars. But sprinkled among those models for the poors are a bunch of rich man’s toys, a few of which are models that just recently debuted but are somehow already on sale used.



The most expensive model on their lot? A 2016 Lamborghini Aventador LP750-4 SuperVeloce. Back in 2016, the MSRP on it was $439,095. This dealer is asking $479,899 for an example with just over 21,000 miles on the odo. This is just one of three Lamborghinis in their inventory. The other two are Huracans. One is a 2015 LP610-4 and the other is a 2018. This isn’t even the best of their inventory.



Don’t like Lamborghinis? Try choosing from one of four McLarens in their inventory: a 2015 600S for just over $167k; a 2016 570S for $147k or two 2019 600LTs for just under $240k. There are luxury SUVs too. Take the two Mercedes they have in stock. One is a damn near brand new 2021 G63 AMG for nearly $306k. Then there’s the current top of Mercedes’ luxury SUV lineup, the GLS Maybach. This model just debuted not too long ago. But someone already bought one, put 12,000 miles on it, and got rid of it since this dealer has one for sale for $250k.



You can take your pick of luxury cruisers as well. There are three BMW M8’s, two of which are convertibles; two S63 AMGs, one coupe and one convertible; a Ferrari California; and two Bentleys consisting of a Flying Spur W12 and a Bentayga. There are even two Nissan GTRs and a 911 GT3 RS.



So how did a Kia dealership of all places come to obtain a luxury boutique dealership’s worth of stock? I reached out to the dealership to find out. Surprisingly, I was informed that some of the vehicles are indeed trade-ins and others are from auctions. I didn’t get anymore information than that, though, because if its not about dollars dealers don’t want to talk. And since I wasn’t trying to make a deal, it really wasn’t in their interest to talk to me. But there you have it. Some people out there actually drove onto a Kia dealer lot in some exotic or super luxury car and traded it in for... something. Maybe Tellurides really are that good.