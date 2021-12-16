Now that we’ve seen the best entries in “What Car” from this year, it’s time for the worst ones. I’ll start by saying we have taken precautions to spare you from our bad car-buying impulses, but they don’t always work. There are rules that bar some of us from making the same recommendation all the time. Otherwise, it’d be Jeeps, Smarts, and GTIs all the way down.



I would probably recommend a BMW 318ti nine out of ten times, even though it’s the wrong car nine out of ten times. Ten out of ten? I’d fill out every slide with my own entries, because I’ve made my fair share of bad recommendations. But this isn’t a one-man mea culpa, or a dashboard confessional for me alone.

A bad rec. is a bad rec. regardless of who’s behind it. We’ve all made some questionable calls, and this is a good thing! You need some variety for better and worse. Good taste, bad taste; it’s all part of the flavor.

So, here’s a look at what I think are the widest pitches we threw. These are the worst entries in “What Car You Should Buy?” for 2021: