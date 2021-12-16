Every week, folks write to us for help choosing the best car for them to buy based on specific criteria. And every week, the rest of us staffers at Jalopnik try to come up with a car that is at least as good as the recommendation from our resident car buying expert, Tom McParland.



There’s kind of a running joke among readers that the best answer to the weekly “What Car” requests is often in the photo at the top of the posts, which is usually put there by Tom. Really, that’s a testament to his ability to find not one, but two cars that ace the requirements laid out by the folks asking for help.

Still, all of us try hard to make our own well-considered recommendations. Sometimes, they’re good; other times, they are not. And every once in a while, one of us fucking nails it!

Here is a look at what I believe are the pitches that hit the mark. These are the best entries in “What Car Should You Buy?” for 2021: