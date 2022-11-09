Rubicon. TRD Pro. Raptor. If you’re in the market for an off-road vehicle right now, you have a king’s ransom of choices. Everyone wants to get in on those sweet sweet overlanding dollars, meaning manufacturers are scrambling to put slight lifts and knobb y tires on everything in their stables. Ford Bronc? Absolutely. Subaru Outback? Sure, why not?

This mindset has now brought us the Porsche 911 Dakar, in all its snow and desert racing glory. But while the 911 is the newest entry in the off-road-trim market, is it the best? If not, what is?

For my pick, it’s something else out of Stuttgart. The 911 Dakar is nice and all, but it hasn’t yet proven itself in the world — not the way the Cayenne Transsyberia has. These cars became dominant in the nearly 4,500-mile Transsyberia Rally, and their factory upgrades make them truly look the part. The base Cayenne may be a perfectly suitable grocery-getter , but it’s amazing how little it took to make the SUV look like a hard-edged off-road racer.

Lift kit? Of course. Knobby tires? That’s a given. Lights and a snorkel? Hell yes. Sure, the eventual celebratory special-edition road car didn’t quite get all of the race car’s features, but it looked the part enough to earn the top-trim title. Having seen these cars on the roads since my childhood, my eyes still light up when one’s fully prepped for off-road work.

My pick for the best off-road trim is the Cayenne Transsyberia, but what’s yours? Any trim level from any car qualified, whether or not it’s currently in production. Get your answers in below, and we’ll collect our favorites tomorrow afternoon.