Here in New York, the days are getting longer, the nights are getting hotter and the amount I pay in rent to have easy access to delicious ice cream is finally paying off. That’s right, it’s almost summer! But summer isn’t only about ice cream, it’s also about attending some excellent auto events.



This month, we’ve got some absolute belters in the pipeline, from the Monaco Grand Prix and the 106th running of the Indy 500, to Florida’s round of Formula Drift and Rally Portugal in a few week’s time.

And with events returning to calendars as COVID -19 restrictions begin to ease, we thought now was a great time to find out what automotive meetups you are excited for this summer. So, what have you got coming up?

I’m getting pretty excited for the return of Formula E to New York City in July. The all-electric series takes over the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal for two days of racing, and a few of us from Jalopnik are heading down to see what it’s all about.

Then, later in the season, I’m getting my sights set on attending my first ever NASCAR race. I’ve got a few options in mind, but am always open to suggestions on which would be the best event to soak up the all-American NASCAR experience.

Fingers crossed there’ll also be time for a few weekend road trips and maybe a local car meet or two!

But what about you, what automotive events do you have penciled into the calendar for summer 2022? Head to the comments section below and let us know what races, car meets, track days or even museum visits you have coming up.

Maybe we’ll even be able to meet a few of you out and about later on this year.