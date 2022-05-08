While the NASCAR’s Next Gen cars are making their first visit to Darlington Raceway this weekend, the teams have dressed the new cars up in tribute to the sport’s past. NASCAR’s throwback weekend has been a perennial highlight of the season since its introduction in 2015. The weekend was paired with the Southern 500 at the famed South Carolina speedway until 2020.



In 2021, the throwback weekend was moved to the revived Spring 400-mile race at Darlington. This year, over half the NASCAR Cup Series field will be racing with a throwback paint scheme in the Goodyear 400. A wide variety of homages have been made to the storied pasts of certain teams, iconic former drivers and active drivers who have been in the Cup Series long enough to throw back to themselves.

I’ve picked out five of my favorite paint schemes that you will see out on track today. Be sure to leave your own top fives in the comments.