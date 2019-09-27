McLaren-Mercedes’ first race, Brazil 1995 Photo : Getty Images

With Mercedes power through the 1990s and 2000s, McLaren was one of the most dominant forces in Formula 1. But when Mercedes as a team set itself up to take control in the then-new turbo era, McLaren figured it would only ever be second-rate, so it embarked on a wandering journey to make things work with Honda (catastrophe) and now Renault (still not great). Now we are seeing a new report that McLaren could go back to Mercedes. The sound you hear is of McLaren fans tearing their hair out.

The news comes to us from Autosport/Motorsport.com, citing unnamed sources, that Mercedes could power McLarens from 2021 on:

Motorsport.com understands that its favoured route has been to secure a customer supply with Mercedes. It has been suggested that talks are now at an advanced stage and a deal could be close. However, both Mercedes and McLaren declined to comment on the matter when approached by Motorsport.com.﻿



The report notes that the Renault deal runs out in 2020 and, well, fuck it, I guess.

Great. Cool. So the engine failures, dramas, fights, losses, disgraces of the last half-decade would have been for nothing. NOTHING.