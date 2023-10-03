We Used To Be A Proper Country

A new law is taking effect this month that will require minors to have a learner’s permit in order to drive a golf cart in the state of Florida. So much for Ron DeSantis running the freest state in the union.

According to NBC5, if you don’t abide by the law, the penalty is a noncriminal traffic infraction which could lead to a fine of up to $108. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is reportedly focusing on educating the public about the new law.

What this basically means is kids can’t just drive their parents’ golf carts on public roads anymore – something that was a pretty normal occurrence until this point. As you may have imagined, these are often kids who are too young to have their learner’s permit and probably do not know or respect the rules of the road. On top of this, the law also restricts the use of golf carts on public roads and streets. Now carts can only be driven on county roads that have been officially designated as safe for golf cart use. FOX4 says the Florida Highway Patrol has investigated at least three deadly accidents involving golf carts on public roads in 2023 alone.

While I do understand this is probably good for “safety” or whatever, it flies directly in the face of “dudes rock,” and “hell yeah brother.” You don’t just turn into an all- American badass when you turn 18 (or 15, which is the youngest age you can get a learners permit in Florida ) and t hat’s what all of our laws should be based on; increasing badassary. This is America. If you want to let your 9-year-old drive a vehicle that weighs the better part of 1,000 pounds on a public road, God dammit, you should be allowed to.

On the other hand, not everyone is on board with this enlightened thinking.

“They don’t know how to stop. They just don’t know how to respect the stop signs,” Elizabeth Zapata, a Florida resident who constantly sees kids driving golf carts told NBC5. “They just keep going.”



Another Floridian told FOX4 that he’s seen children driving carts “sometimes recklessly” and that he’s concerned about their safety, which I suppose makes sense. The man added that while its true golf carts cannot really reach high speeds, they aren’t too hard to tip over while taking a fast corner:



“Some of these families out here that have younger teenagers, you know, 11, 12, 13, that…probably don’t see the harm in letting their child drive the golf cart, you know, three or four blocks away. Do I understand their thinking? Yes. But on the same token, I also understand this law that you have to abide by,” ﻿Matt Anderson, a Babcock Ranch, Florida resident told FOX4.

Dammit, Matt. You were so close to being right about this issue. There is no harm in letting pre-teens pilot vehicles on public roads. Literally, nothing bad can happen to them. After all, golf cars have every amenity you need: a roof, four wheels and a steering wheel. It doesn’t need stuff like airbags, windshields or, you know, doors.

Village leaders in Wellington, Florida – a fairly affluent community about 60 miles north of Miami – reportedly said they are on board with the state since kids just don’t really know what the hell they’re doing.

“I think it was smart of the state to realize that just the age alone does not qualify you to drive a golf cart because you’re driving a vehicle on the road, and you should have some sort of training – minimal level of training – before you’re allowed to do that,” Michael Napoleone, Wellington Vice Mayor, told NBC5.

“A lot of it still comes down to parental responsibility, until they’re mature enough, and have a license to drive one,” he said.



Is this better for the safety of everyone? Sure is, but is it good for being free??? Well, that’s a question Ron DeSanctimonious is going to have to answer.

This is the future liberals want.