When we learned that Rich Energy, Haas F1's mysterious and seemingly sketchy sponsor, could be purchased online, we knew we had to try it. So we did! And we did so on camera.



Actually, if you’re a truly loyal reader, you may remember that we tried it once before. Jalopnik Contributor Alex Goy got his hands on some Rich Energy in England, and said it “tastes like ass.”

Anyways, after that glowing review, Jalopnik Staff Writer Justin Westbrook and I decided we needed to have our own go at it. And, yes. It is truly an energy drink.

Also, it’s the week of July Fourth! So Westbrook and I discussed our favorite American cars that aren’t actually American at all. Some of those being the Kia Stinger, the Mercedes-Benz G 63 AMG 6x6, the Subaru Ascent, and so on.

Check it out! Oh, and happy July Fourth weekend.