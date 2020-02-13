We Deserve An All-Female Fast And Furious Spin-Off

Photo : The Fast and the Furious

One of the most standout things about the Fast and Furious franchise, even in its earliest days, was its willingness to cast strong female characters as more than mere accessories. Now, eight movies, one spin-off and an upcoming ninth installment later, there finally might be an all-female spin-off in the works.

Speaking with MTV about where the franchise is headed after the unnamed 10th film (which might be a two-parter, oh no), Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto) revealed the idea. “I’ve created a female spin-off. And that script comes next month, so we will see.”

The first Fast and Furious spin-off was clunkily named Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and starred Jason Statham and Dwayne Johnson in their recurring roles as Deckard Shaw and Luke Hobbs. It was a buddy action film that was fun but also exhausting from action fatigue.

Other female cast members, when presented with the idea, were of course on board.

Nathalie Emmanuel (Ramsey) said, “I think it should be like a badass girl movie. It’d be cool to have a sort of Charlie’s Angels-type vibe but with, like, all women. I think that’s kind of fun.”

Michelle Rodriguez (Letty Ortiz) said, “Definitely all the power pieces would need to be in place. See what Charlize [Theron] is doing? We’d be like, ‘Can we talk you into being a good girl?’ She’s so bad in this, right? She’s so mean. I love her, though.” Jordana Brewster (Mia Toretto) nodded next to her.

Letty and Mia are two of the original women cast in The Fast and the Furious. They’ve evolved from merely being kids in Dom’s gang of ripping off VCRs to world-class logistics coordinators, high-performance drivers and martial arts combat fighters.

Other formidable women cast in the franchise include Gal Gadot (Gisele Yashar; is she actually dead? People seem to come back to life in this serious all the time), Helen Mirren (Magdalene Shaw), Vanessa Kirby (Hattie Shaw), Elsa Pataky (Elena Neves; actually dead, we saw it happen), Nathalie Kelley (Neela), .Eva Mendes (Monica Fuentes) and Devon Aoki (Suki).

An all-lady Fast and Furious spin-off would be wonderful. Most of them get a good amount of screen time in the regular franchise, but at this point the squad has such a diverse collection of talents and abilities that I imagine any sort of heist or mission wouldn’t be difficult to pull off. The movie just has to be written right.

You can see the interview when the discussion starts below.

