Watch This Guy Geek Out Over A Bunch Of Electric Volvo Trucks

Cheesy Superbowl ads and even cheesier clapbacks aside, it’s irrefutable that Norway really does love its EVs. All the proof you need is in the following video of Youtuber Bjørn Nyland overcome by joy when he sees three Volvo BEV trucks recharging at the same station as his Tesla Model 3.

Look at this mirth, this wonder, this amazement and focus:

The video was recorded at a Circle-K in Furuset just outside of Oslo, Norway, and I’ll be honest: I had no idea Circle-K existed outside of Texas. Typical, I suppose, but I am happy that Norway enjoys breakfast tacos like those in South Texas. Maybe.

Nyland was conducting a degradation test on MC Hammer, his Model 3, when he noticed two Volvo FE Electrics recharging next to him. He approached the driver and the two chated about the truck’s electric drivetrain.

Photo : Volvo Trucks

The Volvo FE Electric is a three-axle truck with a gross vehicle weight of up to 59,500 pounds. It’s powered by two electric motors which together produce about 536 horsepower and around 627 lb-ft of torque. Volvo says the FE has a range of about 124 miles, which puts it in its “urban transport” category. The truck maker says the FE is suitable for “...waste collection, light construction transports and deliveries.”



The truck that Nyland looks at has a 200kWh battery pack according to its driver, who also says that recharging is a common part of his day. Sure, it sounds like an annoying problem, but that’s a good problem to have.

Illustration : Volvo Trucks

What I think is most striking is how normal these trucks look. If one of these passed me on the road, covered with grime and dust, I would not be able to tell you it was an EV without reading the livery. Its battery packs do a great impersonation of fuel tanks.



And the interior is just mundane. So utterly average — except for the “vibrator” button. But this thing is boring and that’s why it’s so cool. Here’s an EV truck just going about its business as a truck. It doesn’t need qualifiers.

Screenshot : Youtube / Bjørn Nyland

Screenshot : Youtube / Bjørn Nyland

The video starts wrapping up when Nyland turned the camera back on himself to tell viewers that a third EV truck has shown up to charge. I’ve never even seen one of these up close so watching three of them in their natural habitat sipping ions would have awestruck me, too.



These little happenstances will be the norm one day, and a reaction like Nyland’s will be out place. For now it’s still a rare and happy occasion.