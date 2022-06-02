The Porsche 911 GT3 has set a respectable new time of 6 minutes and 55 seconds at the Nurburgring thanks to the Manthey Performance Kit. And we can now see it for ourselves in this video. It’s a good account of how the symbiotic relationship between Porsche and Manthey produced an admittedly expensive set of modifications for the 911 GT3, with the kit starting at over $40,000.

We laid out the details of the Manthey Performance Kit earlier, but the bottom line is the kit makes the fast 911 GT3 even faster. The modified 911 GT3 shaved four seconds off the lap time set by a stock 911 GT3 at the Nordschleife. This is what four seconds faster looks like from behind the wheel. The video is probably as close as many of us can get to setting a sub-7-minute lap time at the Green Hell. The sights and sounds will elate you; just listen to that engine wail and the tires squeal.

For the record, the 911 GT3 Manthey Performance kit used Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires for this run, which are the same tires the stock 911 GT3 used when it set its slightly slower lap in 2021. Given the vantage point of the footage, we don’t get to see the tires or those fantastic aerodiscs fitted to the 911's rear wheels. That’s my one and only qualm here.

Advertisement

It’s strange, but having the same view as Porsche works driver Kévin Estre is also somewhat therapeutic. Call it track therapy, which can help ease some of the sticker shock behind the price of the Manthey Performance Kit. It’s possible that the 911 GT3 drivers for whom these kind of metrics matter — who already spent over $161,000 to begin with — may consider the expense of the Manthey kit as just another part of the process.

In the grand scheme of things, $200,000 isn’t unreasonable for what’s essentially a race car — a blue blur that runs the Nordschleife faster than ever, while still being a decent daily driver.