Wait, So The Nissan GT-R Has One Of The Best Resale Values?

Every year our friends at iSeeCars.com take a fresh look at pre-owned sales data to determine what cars hold their value the best, and which ones depreciate hard. This year’s list has your predictable winners like Jeep Wranglers and Toyota Trucks, but you may be surprised to see the GT-R hold value so well.

According to iSeeCars.com, the average depreciation for a vehicle is about 50% after five years but some cars do a bit better than that. According to their methodology, “iSeeCars analyzed more than 7.7 million new and used car sales to identify the models that depreciate the least and most after five years.”

Like previous years the Jeep Wranglers and Toyota t rucks remain resale value champs, but this year has some surprising sporty car entries on the list. This includes the WRX that makes an appearance some years and drops off in others, the Porsche 911 that isn’t all that shocking considering it’s an icon, and the Nissan GT-R, which I certainly did not expect to see.

This was not the case for staff writer and Fast and Furious aficionado Kristen Lee, who said she checks the used GT-R listings every so often and hasn’t been seeing major downward movement on the pricing. After a quick scan of the market, it seems like we will have to wait quite a bit longer for cheap GT-Rs. Even 10 -year-old cars with reasonable miles are still hovering in the mid-to-high $50,000 range. For a car that had an MSRP at the time of about $80,000, that’s not much of a gap.

Of course, there is another way of looking at this, since the current GT-R has gotten so expensive yet its performance envelope isn’t dramatically greater than these older cars, instead of dropping 100,000+ on a new model pick up a “classic” R35 enjoy it for a bit and likely sell it for pretty close to what you paid for it.

To read more about what cars depreciate the fastest— spoiler alert it’s luxury sedans and EVs-- along with what trucks and SUVs hold value the best check out the full report at iSeeCars.com.