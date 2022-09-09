It may take a while for off-roading fans to warm up to the idea of taking an all-electric vehicle on the trails, but it hasn’t stopped brands like Jeep and Volkswagen to getting a head start on making that vehicle. VW adds to the EV off-roading potential, with a newly debuted off-road concept based on the company’s ID.4 EV crossover called the ID.XTREME.

VW actually made sure the concept — based on the not-sold-in-the-U.S. (sort of) ID.4 GTX — is actually ready for some off roading. A special team in VW’s Development department utilized parts made for a rally vehicle, threw on 18-inch off-road tires, gave the vehicle an additional crumple zone with a modified front bumper, a roof carrier with LED lights, and 3D-printed spoilers that are wider than the production car’s by 50 mm.

The ID.XTREME has a modified propulsion system as well, with what’s described as “a high-performance drive on the rear axle.” That’s all been combined with software updates in the drive control unit. The result is a 30-percent increase in power over a standard ID.4 GTX. Power has also been increased by 65 kW to a total of 285 kW. And since EVs are all about sustainability and the environment, a new battery pack wasn’t used for the concept — VW used both an old testing ID.4 GTX and a used 82 kWh battery.



VW is showing the concept for the ID. Drivers Club in the Swedish town of Locarno. Attendees will be shown the ID.XTREME along with other VW ID models. Some off-roading enthusiasts may hope after this showing that VW makes the real thing, but the German marquee has made no mention of production intent for the ID.XTREME.