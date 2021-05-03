Volvo Is The First Carmaker To Receive The Highest IIHS Rating On Every Car It Sells

Photo : Volvo

Volvo is once again bragging about its safety record because now that the crash ratings for the 2021 XC40 Recharge are in, the carmaker has become the first ever to receive the highest marks from the IIHS across its entire model lineup.



Advertisement

Which is to say to all the Volvo skeptics out there, all those who thought the company was simply coasting on its reputation: You can finally rest easy. Where safety is concerned, Volvo’s supremacy has just been empirically proven.

It seems like all of those cliff drop crash tests, all of the expensive simulators, and maybe even all hate mail the carmaker probably received after it announced its plans to limit the top speed and nanny its drivers were worth it. Whatever you may think of its approach, Volvo has stayed true to its mandate.

The carmaker’s President and CEO of U.S. Operations, Anders Gustafsson, struck a grateful tone regarding the IIHS ratings, which now cover its entire lineup:

Regardless of body style, engine or trim, every Volvo offers innovative protection in a crash. ... We are proud that IIHS has recognized this by awarding a Top Safety Pick Plus to every vehicle we produce today. No other company has been awarded this honor across all carlines.

One of the things that strikes me about Volvo’s approach is that the carmaker also concerns itself with the safety of those outside its cars, pedestrians and cyclists for example. Volvo says its safety features are not just in the service of its drivers and passengers, but on those with whom we share the road.

This is good considering rising rates of pedestrian deaths, which have something to do with our SUV obsession. Notice that a lot of the cars in Volvo’s lineup are crossovers and SUVs, so it’s good the company has addressed the dangers these pose.

Advertisement

Photo : Volvo

Also notable is that the company does not reserve its safety features for its highest trims either. Safety shouldn’t be a feature people have to buy into; it should be standard.



Advertisement

Maybe you don’t need leather seats or a fancy sound system, but it sure as hell would be nice to know you’ll be as safe as you could be in your model of car in case of an accident. So, now you know: If you plan on crashing, do it in a Volvo.