Volvo EX30 Cross Country Is An Adorable Electric Off-Roader With Raised Suspension And Rugged Looks

Volvo’s compact EX30 electric crossover is getting the Swedish automaker’s Cross Country treatment for 2026, and that means the popular little car is getting all sorts of soft-roading goodies like more plastic cladding, standard all-wheel drive and a slight suspension raise that’ll let you pretend its a real off-roaders. That’s all most people want at the end of the day anyway. Plus, it keeps the great looks and practicality of the non-Cross Country EX30.

Volvo is aiming this car right at “weekend explorers,” and not all-out off-road enthusiasts. That’s not exactly a surprise, though. It isn’t like the Cross County Volvos of the past have been world-beating off-roaders. Pretty much, customers can expect a bit more black cladding, some new skid plates, exclusive 18-inch wheels wrapped in all-terrain tires with chunkier arches and a 0.7-inch suspension lift. Out back, the rear suspension has seen some revisions to its spring rate and damper settings to better deal with bumpy terrain. Each of these changes on their own won’t amount to much, but if you put them together, you get a really handsome little package in the EX30 Cross Country.

The front and rear facias of the EX30 CC get an exclusive dark cladding, and the front comes with a pretty neat touch: a unique piece of artwork that shows the topography of the Kebnekaise mountain range in Arctic Sweden. How neat is that? On the inside, the EX30 Cross Country doesn’t stray too far from the base car. The interior still looks to be a very warm and inviting place to be. It’s very Volvo with sleek tech (now including Google Built-In) and storage solutions all over the place. Of course, this wouldn’t be a Volvo without tons of safety equipment, but it’s not like that’s big news.

Underneath, the EX30 CC should be fairly similar to the regular EX30. Volvo says it’ll be able to DC fast charge charge from 10 to 80 percent in just 26 minutes. The EPA hasn’t rated the little crossover yet, but non-Cross Country EX30s get about 250 miles of range, according to the EPA. You can expect the EX30 Cross Country to be marginally worse than that because of the off-road bits. We also don’t know power numbers just yet. Volvo says the conventional dual-motor EX30 makes 422 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque, and those motors are fed through a 69 kWh battery.

In terms of pricing, well, that’s a question mark as well. The regular EX30 dual motor starts at a tick over $46,000, so you can probably expect the Cross Country to be a bit more than that.

Volvo’s EX30 has proven to be incredibly popular for Volvo. The automaker sold nearly 100,000 of them in 2024, making it the struggling company’s fourth best-selling vehicle and best-selling EV. It makes sense. I mean, just look at it. It’s adorable and a good value. Adding in a soft-roader component was the next logical thing to do, and I’m sure they’ll sell just as well.