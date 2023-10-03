At $36,245, The 2025 Volvo EX30 Is One Of The Cheapest EVs On The Market

S ome attractive, affordable EVs that aren’t Model 3s are hitting the market and s urprisingly, it’s smaller automaker Volvo leading the way . The automaker announced a starting price of $36,245 for the 2025 Volvo EX30, as well as trim and destination charges for the vehicle on Tuesday.

The average price of an EV is still well over $53,000 and, even with the costs of everything going up , Volvo surprisingly kept the EX30’s price low . The EX30 comes in cheaper than the $48,000 cost of a new car in the U.S. Not only is the EX30 the cheapest EV, it’s the cheapest Volvo on the market as well. Now we have pricing of the rest of the EX30s trims and options. All prices here include the destination charge.

Single motor EX30s comes in three trim levels, though a ll get 275 miles of range from a 268 horsepower rear mounted electric motor. The base EX30 wears the Core trim. For that $36,245 starting price, you get standard features like a native Google operating system for the infotainment with native Maps and Google Assistant, wireless Apple CarPlay and a suite of driver safety aids.



The next trim is called EX30 Plus and starts at $40,195. You get all the standard features of the Core trim, plus 19-inch wheels, a Harmon Kardon premium audio system and contrasting panoramic Black Onyx roof.

The top of the line for the single motor EX30 is the $41,895 Ultra trim. You get everything from the previous two trims plus the next generation of Volvo’s Pilot driving assist system, a parking assist system, 360 degree camera with 3D view and lane change assist.

Buyers of dual motor EX30s will only have a choice of two trim levels with their massive bump in power to 442 hp and a zero to 60 mph time of just 3.4 seconds which Volvo says makes the EX30 the fastest accelerating Volvo model ever. The downside to that power is you lose 10 miles of range to 265 miles.



The base for the dual motor EX30 is the $46,195 Plus trim which gets equipped similarly to the single motor Plus trim. The top of the dual motor range is the Ultra trim which starts at $47,895 which ie equipped like the single motor Ultra trim as well.



No matter what EX30 you choose, buyers will be able to choose between five color choices: Moss Yellow, Cloud Blue, Vapour Grey, Crystal White, and Onyx Black.



With an attractive price that starts well under $40,000, Volvo shouldn’t have a hard time selling each and every one of the EX30s they can build. The EV market desperately needs more affordable models, and while the higher trims aren’t as cheap, the EX30 should still prove to be an attractive offering when it goes on sale in early 2024. Volvo says buyers who have placed deposits can start to configure their EX30s this fall.

